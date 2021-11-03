Iran Thwarts US Attempt To Seize Iranian Oil In Sea Of Oman

The U.S. forces confiscated a tanker carrying Iranian oil and transferred the shipment to another tanker trying to lead it to an unknown destination.

On Wednesday, Iranian outlets reported that the naval force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have thwarted a U.S. attempt to take over the Iranian oil in the Sea of Oman.

"The U.S. forces confiscated a tanker carrying Iranian exported oil in the waters of the Sea of Oman and transferred the shipment to another tanker trying to lead it to an unknown destination," said the report without specifying the date of the action.

According to information released by EFE, however, the U.S. Navy's attempt to steal Iranian crude would have occurred on the night of October 24 or at dawn on October 25.

In that time span, the IRGC navy forces, in a heliborne operation, landed on the deck of the tanker, took control and directed it to the Iranian territorial waters, it said.

Abortive act of piracy: committed to secure vital waterways for free trade, the naval forces of #Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (#IRGC) foil #US attempt to steal a giant Iranian oil tanker in the strategic Sea of Oman. pic.twitter.com/Yv306yiWQI — Mehrdad Torabi (@mehrdadt1987) November 3, 2021

Following the IRGC's operation of capturing the tanker, "the U.S. forces used several helicopters and warships to follow the tanker, but (their action) was thwarted by decisive and authoritative involvement of (supportive) IRGC forces," the report added.

Further attempts by the U.S. "warships to block the path of the tanker" were failed, it said, adding that the tanker is currently in the territorial waters of the Islamic republic.