Iran Says Nuclear Talks To Resume by End of November

"We had a very serious and constructive dialogue with Enrique Mora on the essential elements for successful negotiations," wrote Bagheri Kani, also Iran's deputy foreign minister.

"We agreed to start negotiations before the end of November. The exact date would be announced next week," he added.



As the Iranian Foreign Ministry commented, Enrique Mora, deputy secretary-general of the European External Action Service, visited Tehran earlier this month and held "good and constructive" talks with Bagheri Kani.



Six rounds of talks aimed at reviving the 2015 international agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), concerning strict monitoring of Iran's nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions on Iran, were held in Austria's capital Vienna between April and July this year, but were interrupted by Iran's presidential election.



The United States unilaterally withdrew from the deal in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran under former President Donald Trump.



During recent weeks, Western governments have demanded Iran to resume the Vienna talks, while Iran responded that President Ebrahim Raisi's administration, which took office in August, needed some time to prepare its approach to the negotiations.



One year after Trump terminated U.S. participation in JCPOA and reimposed sanctions, Iran gradually reduced its observation of the 2015 commitments and upgraded its nuclear program.