Venezuela-Iran: Framework Agreement in "Seven Major Sectors"

During the IX meeting of the Iran-Venezuela High-Level Joint Commission held in Tehran, both nations discussed strategic cooperation in science and technology, energy, health, and education, among others.

The Minister of People's Power for Productive Agriculture and Land of Venezuela, Wilmar Castro, announced today that progress is being made in executing a framework cooperation agreement between the two countries in seven sectors.

"In this ninth binational meeting, the seven appointed commissions have made extraordinary progress and we are working on a framework agreement covering seven major sectors: energy, science, technology, health, education, agriculture and tourism," Castro said.

According to the minister, this work prepares "a great document that the presidents (Nicolás Maduro and Ebrahim Raisi) will consider to make the corresponding decisions."

The diplomat said more than 40 companies are seeking to invest in Venezuela. In this sense, Castro said, "We have been making the corresponding contacts with the companies and the Iranian Ministry of Energy" to improve the Venezuelan electric system.

La delegación de Alto Nivel Venezuela-Irán avanza en la concreción de un convenio marco de cooperación entre ambos países en siete sectores, indicó este lunes el ministro del Poder Popular para la Agricultura Productiva y Tierras, Wilmar Castro Soteldo, desde la ciudad de Teherán pic.twitter.com/57of8L3g2h — MijpRadio (@RadioMijp1) November 14, 2022

In addition, Castro brought to light that there is a presence in Venezuela "in the case of oil and petrochemicals, of companies that are working with high technology for the recovery of our refineries, which are already in operation, and the recovery of our petrochemicals."

In the case of agriculture, Castro said both delegations are working on phytosanitary and zoosanitary protocols "to advance in the process of exchange of animal and vegetable products." In the pharmacological sector, "there are important agreements on the advances for the improvement of cancer treatment" and as regards scientific cooperation, work is being done on the exchange of scientists.

The Venezuelan delegation participating in the meeting held in the Iranian capital, Tehran, from November 11 to 15, is headed by the Vice President for Science, Technology, Education and Health, Gabriela Jiménez-Ramírez. "The scientific agreements with Iran are part of a policy of mutual learning and constructing another possible world," said Jiménez via Twitter.