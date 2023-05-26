Ioannis Sarmas to Lead a Caretaker Government in Greece

Elected-lawmakers will be sworn in on Sunday. Then on Monday the parliament will be dissolved as date of new legislature elections are to be declared.

On Friday, Greece's caretaker government was sworn in at the Presidential Mansion in Athens. The caretaker government is headed by Ioannis Sarmas, president of the Greek Court of Audit.

It is comprised of ministers who used to be experienced diplomats, military officers, technocrats and university professors. The caretaker government will govern the country until a new government is formed after the runoff elections this summer.

The ruling conservative New Democracy (ND) party won Sunday's elections with 40.79 percent of the votes, but did not secure a parliamentary majority.

As the formation of a coalition government failed following last Sunday's elections, Former Prime Minister and ND party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis called for runoff elections on June 25.

The runoff will use a revised electoral system, which provides a bonus of up to 50 extra seats for the winning party, facilitating the formation of a single-party government.

Under such system, the frontrunner could gain an absolute majority in parliament with around 38 percent of the vote, political analysts say.

ND may secure 41.3 percent of the votes in the second ballot, according to an opinion poll released this week by polling firm Kapa Research.

