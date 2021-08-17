Indonesia Reports 20,741 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,180 More Deaths

To date, at least 29.15 million people in Indonesia have received two shots of vaccines, and the number of those who have been injected with the first doses reached 54.98 million, the health ministry said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 20,741 within one day to 3,892,479, with the death toll added by 1,180 to 120,013.

According to the ministry, 32,225 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 3,414,109.

In #Indonesia thousands of Red Cross nurses, doctors and other volunteers are helping in their communities, working around the clock in the race to vaccinate and keep people safe from #Covid_19. ����❤️ pic.twitter.com/wGen1EHvef — IFRC Asia Pacific (@IFRCAsiaPacific) August 14, 2021

On Monday, the Indonesian government extended its policy of four-tiered restrictions on community activities (locally known as PPKM) across the country's most populated island of Java and the resort island of Bali until Aug. 23 after having extended it three times.

The policy, which began in Java and Bali on July 3, aims to curb the further spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

In the latest extension, shopping centers in 21 cities on Java island are now allowed to operate from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a maximum capacity of 50 percent under tightened health protocols. Those allowed to visit are only the people aged above 12 years old and having been vaccinated.

