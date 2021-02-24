    • Live
News > Myanmar

Indonesia Talks With Myanmar Amid Asean Concern Over Crisis

  • Indonesian foreign minister Retno Marsudi (left) meets with Myanmar authorities in Bangkok on February 24, 2021

    Indonesian foreign minister Retno Marsudi (left) meets with Myanmar authorities in Bangkok on February 24, 2021 | Photo: Twitter/ @tom_allard

Published 24 February 2021
Opinion

The Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met her Myanmar counterpart Wunna Maung Lwin in Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday. The meeting comes as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations discusses the possibility of a joined resolution on the Myanmar crisis. 

On Tuesday, Indonesia's Foreign Ministry confirmed that it is holding talks with representatives of Myanmar authorities as widespread protests continue against the February 1 military coup.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met her Myanmar counterpart Wunna Maung Lwin in Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday. The meeting comes as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations discussed the possibility of a joined resolution on the Myanmar crisis.

"Thailand has conveyed its agreement, and so far, ASEAN countries have expressed their commitment to support a meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers," the Indonesian Foreign Minister told the press.

"We need to keep communicating with all parties so that messages can be conveyed, contributions can be offered, and the situation will not worsen, and resolution can be done," the official added.

Moreover, Marsudi emphasized that "the safety and wellbeing of the people in Myanmar must be the top priority. Their wishes must be heard."

Reuters, Nikkei Asia
by teleSUR/esf-MS
