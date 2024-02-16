In a World Taking About War, Colombia Talks About Peace: Petro

"We are witnessing a genocide live and we cannot do anything or we are complicit with it," the Colombian president said.

At the Security Conference held in Munich, Colombian President Gustavo Petro advocated for social justice as a way out of conflicts in the world.

"In a world that talks about war, Colombia is talking about peace and it's not the first time," assured Petro, who is the only South American leader at this high-level conference on Friday.

He participates on a panel alongside Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo, United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres, and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

"There is no nation that can be sustained and built by killing itself for 75 years," he said, alluding to the time during which Colombia has been experiencing an internal war.

When explaining the reasons for this long-lasting conflict, Pedro stated that Colombia is one of the world's most unequal countries, a nation in which colonial structures left a persistent legacy in its economy, culture and society.

LULA CALLS FOR AN IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE!



While addressing an Arab League meeting in Cairo on February 15, @LulaOficial urged for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the funding & maintenance of UNRWA, the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza & the recognition of the Palestinian state. pic.twitter.com/u5gblHqwZQ — Peoples Dispatch (@peoplesdispatch) February 16, 2024

He proposed building alternatives throughout the planet that would allow for the expansion of social justice as a mechanism to resolve conflicts between countries and within countries.

"We are witnessing a genocide live and we cannot do anything or we are complicit with it," Petro said, referring to Gaza.

"What should we do? Barbarism, war, and bombing, or a new democratic pact between the North and the South?" he asked at the Munich forum, in which are also participating Israel President Isaac Herzog, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Making implicit reference to the numerous resolutions in favor of peace in the Middle East approved by the United Nations General Assembly, Petro called for listening to the voices calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

"Humanity has voted at the United Nations for the end of wars. Why don't they listen to us? Why do they have more planes?" the Colombian president asked, adding that "while more planes mean barbarism, more votes represent democracy, civilization, and humanity."