Colombian Teachers March in Support of President Petro

On Thursday, the Colombian Federation of Education Workers (FECODE) called on citizens to mobilize in support of President Gustavo Petro.

In Bogota, teachers will hold a protest near the Attorney General's Office, an institution that, along with the Supreme Court, is investigating alleged irregularities in the donation of funds for Petro's presidential campaign.

People are rallying under the slogan "Freedom of association and expression. No more stigmatization or persecution of teachers, workers, and social activists."

"We demand the election of a new Attorney General. Today we will be marching, protesting, gathering, and banging pots," FECODE said.

#Manifestaciones | Fecode advierte que "si aquí se viola el Estado social de derecho, téngalo por seguro que saldremos nuevamente a las calles en su defensa". pic.twitter.com/UqsciBGch3 — La FM (@lafm) February 8, 2024

The text reads, "FECODE warns that 'if the rule of law is violated, rest assured that we will take to the streets again in its defense.'"

"The oligarchy, those who have held power for years, are upset because the people will take to the streets in a major national mobilization."

Katherine Grimaldos, the secretary of the National Apprenticeship Service (SENA), authorized the participation of teachers and students in the demonstrations.

"What the Attorney General seeks is a coup d'état using an institutional disguise similar to what they tried to do in Guatemala and for the same reasons. The constitution prohibits the Prosecutor's Office from investigating the President of the Republic," Petro said last week.