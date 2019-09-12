Palestine Charges 3 Relatives for Isra Ghrayeb's Murder

Khatib said that her family falsified the claim that she fell from the second floor to justify bruises across her body when she was hospitalized.

Three Palestinians were convicted by Attorney General Akram Khatib Thursday for the death of 21-year-old Isra Ghrayeb from Beit Sahour near Bethlehem who was a victim of an honor killing.

During a press conference, the attorney general said that the three relatives were charged with “beating to death” and pledged to proceed with the investigation to identify other perpetrators.

Ghrayeb was a 21-year-old make-up artist from Bethlehem who died last month after being beaten severely by several family members. Initially, her family said that she fell from the second floor of her house.

She was beaten due to a video shared online where she was shown having dinner with her fiance.

Since her death, several protests were organized and Palestinians in Bethlehem and West Bank marched against honor killing, demanding justice for women and girls.

He also said that Israa was subjected to severe psychological and physical torture besides sorcery.

The forensic report said she died due to “shortness of breath” because of her injuries.

The attorney general ruled out honor killing as a motive and reused to provide further details except for the fact that the convicted people will be referred to the court.