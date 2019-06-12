    • Live
Ilhan Omar Slams Trump's ‘Bigotry’ for Banning Pride Flags
Published 12 June 2019 (1 hours 44 minutes ago)
U.S. house rep, Ilhan Omar slams the Trump administration for prohibiting LGBTQ flags to fly at U.S. embassies around the world during Pride Month. 

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar slammed the United States President Donald Trump for prohibiting the country’s embassies from flying the signature rainbow Pride flag to commemorate LGBTQ Pride Month during June.

June is recognized as Pride Month worldwide. The U.S. embassies in Israel, Germany, Brazil, and Latvia requested to fly the flag on their respective official embassy flagpoles. The State Department denied those requests.

"This is another blatant example of this administration’s bigotry and discrimination against the LGBTQIA+ community," Omar tweeted Monday in response.

During the presidency of Barack Obama, the administration gave blanket permission to fly the pride flag throughout the month.

Embassies are required to gain special permission to fly any flag that’s not the national U.S. flag. However, raising the rainbow-striped flag that was designed in the seventies to represent diversity and a safe place for the LGBTQ community was “a routine thing" that happened each June and was always approved, CNN reported.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence defended the administration’s decision.

"I'm aware that the State Department indicated that on the flag pole of our American embassies that one flag should fly, and that's the American flag, and I support that," he said.

Pence is known for his anti-LGBTQ stance. He has openly supported federal funds for “conversion therapy” during his 2000 U.S. House campaign.

The politician also signed the Religious Freedom Restoration Act as Indiana governor that allowed people to discriminate against gays on the basis of their own religion.

According to Pence: “When it comes to the American flagpole, and American embassies, and capitals around the world, one American flag flies. I think it's the right decision, and we put no restrictions on displaying any other flags or any other displays at our embassies beyond that.”

