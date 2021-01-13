IlO Urges Governments To Protect Homeworkers

The ILO points out that homeworkers "are usually worse off than those who work outside the home, even in higher-skilled professions" as they have a higher chance of earning less, with figures amounting to 50 percent less of incomes in countries such as Argentina, India, and Mexico.

The International Labor Organization (ILO) urged governments on Thursday to protect homeworkers as figures have risen alarmingly amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It is estimated that one in five people has had to work from home worldwide during the first half of 2020.

The ILO points out that homeworkers "are usually worse off than those who work outside the home, even in higher-skilled professions" as they have a higher chance of earning less, with figures amounting to 50 percent less of incomes in countries such as Argentina, India, and Mexico.

The #COVID19 crisis has highlighted poor working conditions of those working from home. @ilo report shows #homeworkers face greater safety & health risks and often lack social protection. 90% of homeworkers in low & middle income countries work informally. https://t.co/nXN5RqMJ27 — International Labour Organization (@ilo) January 13, 2021

In this sense, the organization's latest report notices that “many countries around the world have legislation, sometimes complemented by collective agreements, that addresses various decent work deficits associated with homework."

"Nonetheless, only 10 ILO Member States have ratified Convention No. 177, that promotes equality of treatment between homeworkers and other wage earners, and few have a comprehensive policy on homework," explained ILO senior economist Janine Berg.