ILO Praises Mexico for Labor Reforms Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

The International Labor Organization (ILO) praised the Mexican government over its labor reforms, which the organization qualifies as the "most important advance in the field of labor rights" amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

ILO's Office Director for Mexico and Cuba Pedro Américo Furtado de Oliveira highlighted that the government policies prioritize "guaranteeing collective bargaining, strengthening freedom of association, eliminating forced and child labor and finally eradicating discrimination in employment."

El #PJCDMX reconoce a la oficina de la @OITMexico los esfuerzos y resultados alcanzados en materia de la Reforma Laboral en nuestros país. pic.twitter.com/ED4O34gsf1 — Poder Judicial de la Ciudad de México (@PJCDMX) December 14, 2020

"The #PJCDMX recognizes the office of the @OITMexico the efforts and results achieved in terms of Labor Reform in our country."

The labor reform, approved in 2019, will start to be implemented in stages until it comes fully into force in 2022. The reform has changed or modified about 500 articles of the Labor Federal Law. Also, the Federal Center for Labor Conciliation and Registration was created.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a spike in unemployment rates all over the world as governments battle with public funding and financial support for their peoples. In this sense, the official notices that "it was a year full of challenges. We are facing one of the worst crises in history. A health and economic crisis that has repercussions on the labor market that are profound and that will leave scars."