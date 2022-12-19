IUCN Urges Consensus to Secure UN Biodiversity Deal

"Governments, and indeed all actors, must be responsible for the commitments made and answerable for negatively impacting biodiversity," Oberle said.

Gaps need to be bridged at the ongoing UN biodiversity meeting to secure a global biodiversity deal to halt biodiversity loss, said Bruno Oberle, director of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) is due to conclude on Monday with a crucial outcome document expected.

The meeting offers a unique opportunity to set a clear path towards a nature-positive society and economy by 2030, said Oberle.

Currently, the IUCN has over 1,400 member organizations and 15,000 experts. It provides conservation data, assessments and analysis, offers a neutral space for debate and implements conservation projects worldwide.

#GlobalBiodiversityFramework has just been adopted #cbd_cop15 with 23 targets #ForForPlanet.@UNDP Nature Pledge will support > 140 countries to realise the whole of society approach to implementing the Framework. See https://t.co/WVUC60BLn1



We need #nature for our future. pic.twitter.com/XfSsNIMSlI — Midori Paxton (@MidoriPaxton) December 19, 2022

"A COP simply is a moment when people come together, including governments, NGOs, and journalists, but the work continues between the COPs and at the state level, a lot of implementation work happens. So COP15 is a moment, part of a development," Oberle said, stressing that biodiversity protection is "a long-term process."

To effectively halt biodiversity loss, mechanisms are needed to regularly track how humankind will advance in implementing the action targets under the deal to adapt and change course as needed.

