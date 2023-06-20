Hunter Biden Pleads Guilty to Two Counts of Tax Violations

He admited to not reporting the income he received in 2017 and 2018 to the IRS and not paying taxes on them.

On Tueday, Hunter Biden, son of the U.S. President Joe Biden, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and for filing and paying his tax returns late in 2017 and 2018.

According to a document filed by the Delaware's Attorney General David Weiss, Biden reached an agreement with the Prosecution to plead guilty to two tax-related charges.

Under the plea agreement, 53-year-old Biden admits to not reporting the income he received in 2017 and 2018 to the IRS and not paying taxes on them, in exchange for prosecutors recommending probation for him, which could help him avoid jail time.

The arrangement also includes what is known in U.S. legal jargon as "pretrial diversion" regarding the charge of illegal possession of a firearm.

This mechanism is used to bypass traditional prosecution and allows the defendant to enter a community supervision program.

If a federal judge accepts the agreement, this could potentially mark the end of the investigation into Hunter Biden, which has implicated his father, Joe Biden.

Political rivals have used these investigations to cast doubt on the son's foreign business dealings and to portray the president's family as corrupt.

This investigation was opened in 2018 during the tenure of former President Donald Trump and has been used by Republicans since 2020 to attack the Democratic president, accusing him of making no effort to bring this inquiry to a conclusion.