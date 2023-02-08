    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Turkey

Death Toll Rises to 12,391 in Türkiye Earthquake

  • A survivor is evacuated from the rubble of a destroyed building in quake-hit Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras, Türkiye, on Feb. 7, 2023.

    A survivor is evacuated from the rubble of a destroyed building in quake-hit Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras, Türkiye, on Feb. 7, 2023. | Photo: Xinhua/Shadati

Published 8 February 2023
Opinion

The death toll from last Monday's earthquake in Türkiye has risen to 12,391, Anadolu Agency reported, citing the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD).

Another newspaper, Hurriyet, said the number of injured had risen to about 63,000.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reported at least 9,057 dead and nearly 53,000 injured.

RELATED:
 “Hero” Sniffer Dogs Help Search for Survivors in Türkiye

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck several provinces in southeastern Türkiye and northwestern Syria on February 6. The tremors were also felt in Lebanon, Israel and other countries in the Middle East.

Since then, dozens of aftershocks have been recorded, and a second quake of similar magnitude was detected nearly nine hours after the first.

Türkiye's leader called it the country's worst natural disaster since 1939 and declared national mourning until February 12 and a three-month state of emergency in 10 provinces affected by the earthquake.

Tags

Turkey Turkiye Syria

by teleSUR/MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.