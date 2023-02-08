Death Toll Rises to 12,391 in Türkiye Earthquake

The death toll from last Monday's earthquake in Türkiye has risen to 12,391, Anadolu Agency reported, citing the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD).

Another newspaper, Hurriyet, said the number of injured had risen to about 63,000.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reported at least 9,057 dead and nearly 53,000 injured.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck several provinces in southeastern Türkiye and northwestern Syria on February 6. The tremors were also felt in Lebanon, Israel and other countries in the Middle East.

Since then, dozens of aftershocks have been recorded, and a second quake of similar magnitude was detected nearly nine hours after the first.

Türkiye's leader called it the country's worst natural disaster since 1939 and declared national mourning until February 12 and a three-month state of emergency in 10 provinces affected by the earthquake.