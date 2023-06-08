Hospitality Sector in New Zealand Has Most Filled Jobs

The latest release of data by the New Zealand statistics department, Stats NZ, reports that the country's accommodation and food services industry experienced a significant increase of 8. 9 percent in filled job numbers over the course of the year that ended in March 2023.

Stats NZ has reported that the increase represents a total of 12,196 jobs added to the industry.

According to Stats NZ, the increase in employment opportunities within the hospitality industry has corresponded with the recent commencement of New Zealand's international borders, as well as an upsurge in foreign visitors from the mid-point of the previous year.

According to the report, there was a 2. 8 percent increase in the number of employees present in all industries during the March 2023 quarter relative to the equivalent period in March 2022.

Latest release: Hospitality sector leads increase in filled jobs.https://t.co/Nm5q1Fqh5e pic.twitter.com/N6gf9KCsEA — Stats NZ (@Stats_NZ) June 7, 2023

"Filled job numbers in accommodation and food services lifted strongly during the latter part of 2022, and this has continued into this year," business employment insights manager Sue Chapman said.

According to Chapman, the increment observed in the accommodation and food services was almost twice as much as the subsequent increase in professional, scientific, and technical services, which escalated by 3. 5% in the March 2023 quarter, in contrast to the March 2022 quarter.

Chapman also stated that the healthcare and social assistance sector experienced a job growth of 6,019 positions, equivalent to a 2. 4 percent increase, during the same period.