UN Releases $25 Million to Meet Somalia’s Needs Due to Floods

The current rainy season, from October to December, could affect 1.6 million people with flooding and potentially destroy 1.5 million hectares of farmland.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported Thursday releasing $25 million to kick-start relief efforts in the wake of Somalia's once-in-a-century floods.

The floods have already affected 1.2 million people in the East African country, who will be assisted by the newly released funds aimed at preventing loss of life, curbing disease outbreaks and food insecurity.

$10 million is coming from the UN's Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), while $15 million is coming from the Humanitarian Fund for Somalia, according to OCHA.

The agency noted that CERF funds will help UN agencies and partners assist more than 280,000 people during the initial phase of the crisis, while the Humanitarian Fund for Somalia will support more than 420,000 people.

Heavy rains, fueled by #ElNiño, have resulted in devastating floods across #Somalia.



Efforts are ongoing to evacuate, relocate and reach affected communities with urgent supplies and services despite access challenges.



Hear from a humanitarian on site �� https://t.co/hWDsgXVYhG pic.twitter.com/V0GrUfRSky — UN Humanitarian (@UNOCHA) November 8, 2023

The current rainy season, from October to December, could affect 1.6 million people with flooding and potentially destroy 1.5 million hectares of farmland, OCHA estimates.

Somalia, emerging from a historic drought, is one of many countries facing an increased risk of flooding, drought and extreme heat in the coming months, spurred by El Niño and the positive Indian Ocean Dipole phenomenon, also known as the Indian El Niño.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization forecasts a flood of a statistically likely magnitude only once every 100 years, with significant anticipated humanitarian impacts, OCHA said.

According to OCHA, although all possible preparatory measures are being taken, a flood of this magnitude can only be mitigated, not prevented. Early warning and action can save lives and livelihoods, at a time when large-scale displacement, increased humanitarian needs and further destruction of assets remain likely.

"We know what the risks are, and we need to stay ahead of these impending crises," UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths told the press, noting that "the extreme weather linked to the current El Niño risks further increasing humanitarian needs in already vulnerable communities in Somalia and many other places."