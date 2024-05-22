Horn of Africa: Heavy Rainfall Through September, IGAD

It was noted that the weather pattern from June to September resembles the 1998 and 2007 patterns.

On Tuesday, a statement on the region's climate outlook said that the greater part of the Horn of Africa is expected to receive heavy rains between June and September.

The rain pattern between June and September will be above normal in Djibouti, Eritrea, central and northern Ethiopia, western and coastal Kenya, and much of Uganda, South Sudan and Sudan, said a communique issued Tuesday in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, at the end of the 67th Greater Horn of Africa Climate Outlook Forum organized by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), an East African bloc.

"On the other hand, part of northern Somalia, isolated areas over western Ethiopia and northwestern South Sudan are expected to experience drier than normal conditions," the document said.

The two-day conference, which opened on Monday, was attended by representatives from IGAD member countries.

Igad has warned of heavy rains falling in the Horn of Africa from June to September as the central region of Somalia, Hiran, in the past few hours, the Shabelle river has flooded parts of the eastern neighborhoods of Beledweyne, after heavy rains last night. pic.twitter.com/V1GsB9MW2T — Elmi Farah Boodhari (@BoodhariFarah) May 22, 2024

It was noted that the weather pattern from June to September resembles the 1998 and 2007 patterns.

"An early to normal rainfall onset is expected in several parts of the region, including central and northern Ethiopia, Eritrea, Sudan and South Sudan," the communique said. "However, a delayed onset is likely in Djibouti, part of eastern and western Ethiopia, central and western Sudan, and northern South Sudan."

It said temperatures could be warmer than normal across the region, particularly in northern Sudan, central and western Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi and Tanzania.