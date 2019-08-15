'Hong Kong is a Chinese Affair', China Warns the United States

The Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry reminded Thursday that Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China and "no country has the right to interfere in China's internal affairs."

"We have noted that President Trump has previously said that 'Hong Kong is part of China and they have to solve it for themselves, without (external) recommendations'," Hua Chunying, the Foreign Affairs spokesperson recalled and warned that "we hope the U.S. will do what it says."

This was Beijing's response to a message posted by the U.S President Donald Trump on Twitter, inviting China's President Xi Jinping to meet to discuss the Hong Kong crisis.

“I know President Xi of China very well. He is a great leader who very much has the respect of his people. He is also a good man in a “tough business.” I have ZERO doubt that if President Xi wants to quickly and humanely solve the Hong Kong problem, he can do it. Personal meeting?,” Trump tweeted.

Since March, Hong Kong has become the scene of protests in the rejection of a new extradition law. In 1997, when the United Kingdom returned this territory to the Asian country, Beijing undertook to maintain the autonomy of Hong Kong until 2047, a commitment that was summarized in the slogan "One country, two systems."

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also responded to the inclusion of four Chinese nuclear power companies to the U.S. commercial blacklist.

"China is strongly opposed to the U.S. damaging the interests of China and the world through unilateral actions and protectionist policies," she said and asked that Washington "put an end to wrong practices" and "solve the problems through peer to peer queries.”

Regarding the situation of the trade war Trump has been fighting since March 2018, Hua said that her country will retaliate against the latest U.S. tariffs, although she also reiterated a commitment “to seek acceptable solutions through dialogue.”