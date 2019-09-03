Hong Kong Chief Carrie Lam Condemns Reuters False Claims

“I just want to say, Reuters is engaged in politics on issue of Hong Kong. Its stories are to sabotage relations between HKSAR government and Beijing using journalism as a smoke screen.”

The Chief Executive of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam, has condemned Reuters for publishing an ‘exclusive’ which she says is false. The story claims that she offered her resignation as Hong Kong leader and asked Beijing to take seriously some protester demands. Lam has denounced the story as untrue, and the exclusive has been labeled as ‘fake’. Lam vows to lead Hong Kong out of its current crisis.

British news agency Reuters published an exclusive on Friday which Carrie Lam denounced as false at a press conference on Tuesday. Lam responded saying, “I have never tendered a resignation to the Central People's Government. I have not even contemplated to discuss a resignation with the Central People's Government

Part of Reuters’ exclusive was a leaked tape from a private meeting in which it appears that Lam is saying she would prefer to resign. However, the Hong Kong chief explained the context of the comments, saying “in a private session I just attempted to explain, as an individual, given the very difficult circumstances, maybe it was an easy choice to leave. But I told myself repeatedly over the last three months that I and my team should stay on to help Hong Kong.”

Reuters has been accused by Chinese media outlets of manipulating information to breed a split between Beijing and the leadership of the Hong Kong authorities, in order to boost foreign-backed protestors.

Hu Xijin, editor of the Global Times (whose Hong Kong reporter was recently kidnapped and beaten by Hong Kong protestors) condemned Reuters saying “I just want to say, Reuters is engaged in politics on the issue of Hong Kong. Its stories are to sabotage relations between HKSAR government and Beijing using journalism as a smokescreen.”

Protestors have been calling for the resignation of Lam and the Hong Kong authorities, who they believe are too close to Beijing. Those on the streets have waved U.S. and British flags, identifying more with Western powers than with China. Nevertheless, China has condemned foreign interference fueling the protests.