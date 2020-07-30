Honduras: WOLA Joins Garifuna People’s Claims

According to witnesses, the offenders wore police uniforms. Garifuna leaders also stressed only law forces are allowed to circulate on highways due to mobility cease due to COVID-19.

The Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA) Citizen Security Program’s director Adriana Beltran Wednesday demanded Hondura’s government for quick action on the five Garifuna people who were kidnapped.

"The Honduran authorities must conduct an independent, thorough and prompt investigation to identify the material and intellectual authors of the disappearance and to establish the whereabouts of the Garifuna defenders,” Beltran said.

In July 18 dawn; unidentified men took Alberth Sneider Centeno, Milton Joel Martinez Alvarez, Junior Rafael Juarez Mejia, Suami Aparicio Mejia, and Gerardo Mizael Rochez out of their domiciles.

The Garifuna community suffers frequent violence, intimidation, and prosecution because of government and private companies' interests over their ancestral territories.

Cdn company NJOI taking advantage of corruption & repression of military-backed regime in Honduras, to advance tourism interests on lands illegally & violently wrested from Garifuna people and communities. https://t.co/q2ze4JXKGO — Rights Action (@RightsAction) July 27, 2020

"The Honduran government must also urgently adopt measures that guarantee the protection and security of the Garifuna community of Triunfo de la Cruz,” Beltran added.

A week after the incident, local authorities reported the finding of victim’s documents in a near farm in El Carmen Village.