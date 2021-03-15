    • Live
Honduras: Poll Shows 3 Favorite Candidates in Sunday Elections

    A woman casts her vote, Honduras, March 14, 2021. | Photo: EFE

Published 15 March 2021
Primary elections took place peacefully despite corruption accusations against President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

In Honduras' primary elections held on Sunday, the candidates from the Freedom and Refoundation Party (LIBRE), the Liberal Party (PL), and National Party (PN) were the most voted politicians.

Testimony:Honduran Cartel Leader Bribed Juan Orlando Hernández

The leftist LIBRE candidate Xiomara Castro secured 70.1 percent of the votes within her party.  

Candidate Yani Rosenthal obtained 47.4 percent of  PL votes, surpassing his opponents Luis Zelaya (39.6 percent), and Dario Banegas (13.5 percent).

Tegucigalpa's Mayor and candidate for the ruling PN Nasry Asfura secured 68 percent of votes, leaving behind his opponent and current Parliament chairman Mauricio Oliva. 

The primaries took place amid corruption accusations against Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez and other officials for having received bribes from drug traffickers in previous election campaigns. 

On Nov. 28, Hondurans will elect their new President, 128 lawmakers, 20 representatives for the Central American Parliament, and 298 local authorities. 

The National Electoral Council (CNE) President Ana Hall noted that official results will be known starting on Monday, following the reception of electoral acts and controls to verifying transparency at the polling stations.

