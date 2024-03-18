Honduras Committed with the Inter-Oceanic Railroad Project

The interoceanic railroad in this Central American country, according to initial estimates, will cost some 20 billion dollars and will be developed over a period of 10 to 15 years.

On Monday, official sources stated that Honduran government officials are committed to the construction of the interoceanic railroad, a project considered as an important factor in boosting the development of the country and the region.

According to the private secretary of the Honduran presidency, Héctor Zelaya, who heads the project's commission, the initiative will guarantee the well-being of present and future generations and will make it possible to strengthen the economic integration system.

During a recent meeting of this working group, Zelaya presented the achievements and agreements obtained in Mexico in a meeting held with Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcenas and other officials, with whom he learned about the experiences of the Mayan train and the inter-oceanic corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

He commented that these approaches to the Mexican experience will ensure the success of the project promoted by the Honduran President, Xiomara Castro. "We are going to fulfill the aspirations of the Honduran people by facilitating the movement of goods between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, which will place Honduras at the forefront of international commercial transportation," he said.

Comisión Nacional del Ferrocarril Intericeánico en sesión en la Base Naval de Puerto Castilla, Colón, declaró al Puerto de Castilla zona de interés nacional y prioritario para la construcción del Ferrocarril Interoceánico �� pic.twitter.com/PU7z8C5VrJ — Hector Manuel Zelaya Castro (@HectorZelaya) March 17, 2024

The tweet reads, "National Commission of the Interoceanic Railroad in session at the Naval Base of Puerto Castilla, Colon, declared the Port of Castilla as an area of national interest and priority for the construction of the Interoceanic Railroad."

It was learned that this weekend the commission declared the port of Castilla in the department of Colon, as an area of national interest and priority for the construction of the project.

In addition, the initiative foresees the passage of cargo ships with a capacity greater than 300,000 tons, as well as the transportation of 10,000 containers in 24 hours.

Among the nations interested so far in developing this mega project are the United States, China, Italy, Spain, Japan, South Korea and Qatar.