Bolivian Government Calls On Striking Transporters to Dialogue

Bolivia's Economy Minister Marcelo Montenegro Tuesday reaffirmed the willingness of President Luis Arce's administration to reach an agreement with the public transportation workers who called for a national strike.

Demanding an extension of debts payment's dead ines for six months, transportation unions abandoned a dialogue process with the Arce administration and staged roadblocks on Monday.

In December, Arce approved a decree setting a period of four months for lenders to reschedule or refinance bank loans that were impossible to pay due to the COVID-19 emergency.

Despite the negotiations, transportation sector representatives pointed out that the proposals imply more debts with the banks through interest, while urging for a better adjustment law.

"This strike is causing economic damage to several sectors that need to boost their economic activity, including the transport sector itself. It does not help to find a solution," Montenegro said.

Pointing out the government's efforts to facilitate the rescheduling of debt payments, Montenegro warned that debt postponement does not help economic recovery and may hamper subsequent loans.

"We support the resumption of talks so that each and every Bolivian can reach their workplaces and the economy can boost," Interior Minister Eduardo Del Castillo said.

"What should prevail in our country is always dialogue and not the use of force. The national government once again calls on each and every one of the sectors that are mobilized to reestablish the talks."