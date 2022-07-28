Teachers Strike Continues Throughout Panama

They demanded that the Cortizo administration control inflation and allocate at least 6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) to public education.

On Wednesday, the national strike of Panamanian teachers reached 27 consecutive days due to the inability of President Laurentino Cortizo to resolve their demands.

Teachers belonging to the United People for Life Alliance and the Alliance for the Rights of the Organized People (ANADEPO) held marches in Panama City, Bocas del Toro, Chiriqui, West Panama, Cocle, Los Santos and Herrera.

As teachers moved through the streets dancing "murga" songs and beating drums, they demanded that the Cortizo administration control inflation and allocate at least 6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) to public education.

Diogenes Sanchez, a member of the Association of Teachers of Panama, denounced that citizens who asked for "no more street closures" tried to prevent the peaceful demonstration that the teachers were carrying out in Penonome, where the situation became tense but no confrontations were reported.



Panama has been paralyzed by major demonstrations, roadblocks, occupations, and strikes in several sectors. The uprising is rooted in rising prices, corruption, and inequality.



In the town of David on Wednesday afternoon, Indigenous people from the Ngäbe Bugle region marched to the headquarters of the Judicial Branch to demand justice for the attack on two protesters which took place in Horconcitos on July 23.

In the capital city, the United People Alliance held a demonstration at the headquarters of the Panamanian Association of Business Executives and teachers marched from the Iglesia del Carmen to the Ombudsman's Office.

In Herrera and Los Santos, educators intermittently closed the bridge over the La Villa river. There were also marches by teachers in La Chorrera in the west of the country.

