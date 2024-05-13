Haitian Transitional Government Calls to Elect Prime Minister

This process is expected to pave the way for elections to elect a new president by 7 February 2026.

The Haitian Presidential Transitional Council announced on Sunday a call for the appointment of a new prime minister after agreeing on the decision-making procedures within the body based on criticisms raised by the unilateral appointment of Fritz Belizaire for the job.

Nominations, received from 13 to 17 May, shall be submitted by factors forming part of the Council or acceding to the Political Agreement for a Peaceful and Orderly Transition of 3 April 2024.

The appointment of the President of the Council, Edgard Leblanc Fils, and the Prime Minister, Fritz Belizaire, at the end of last April, created a crisis within the body, which was subsequently resolved with the adoption of a rotating presidency and decision-making by acceptance of five of the seven voting councillors.

This Presidential Transitional Council of Haiti was installed at the end of April in the midst of the critical situation in the country, aggravated in February by the spread of criminal activities by armed gangs, which led to the resignation of the Prime Minister, Ariel Henry.

Haiti, still considered the poorest country in Latin America, held presidential elections for the last time in 2016, when the candidate Jovenel Moise emerged victorious, who was assassinated on July 7, 2021 in his own residence in Port-au-Prince, by an armed group of mercenaries.