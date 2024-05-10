Haiti: Police Awaiting Armored Vehicles Promised by the US

Military sources say the International MaxxPro is an armoured wheeled personnel carrier, which will be protected against mines and ambushes.

On Friday, the Haitian National Police (HNP) said that it is awaiting a batch of 35 armored vehicles promised by the United States, which will help combat a coalition of gangs that has already destroyed similar equipment during attacks in the capital.

The first group of these infantry vehicles, known as MaxxPro, will arrive in the Caribbean nation at the end of this month and the beginning of June. The digital newspaper Haiti Libre reports that there will be 10 of them.

It was first produced in 2007 and is widely used by the US Marine Corps.

Se multiplica la llegada de aviones militares de #EstadosUnidos a #Haiti, junto al silencio de las autoridades. Difundido por la agencia @AlterPresse https://t.co/pkT82WjUF6 — Javier Valdivia Olaechea (@jgvaldiviao) May 10, 2024 The text reads, The arrival of military aircraft multiplies from EstadosUnidos to Haiti , along with the silence of the authorities. Distributed by the agency

Washington, according to some media reports, is considered to be to blame for the economic, political and social chaos in the Caribbean country, which it intervened militarily in 1915 and supposedly abandoned in 1934.

Most of the arms and ammunition used by the gang members who are martyring the population come from the United States.