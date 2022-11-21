Dominican Republic Reports Second Cholera Case

The patient is a 4-year-old Haitian boy who remains in the hospital for observation.

The child entered the DR on November 18, according to the Ministry of Public Health, which said in a press release that the Haitian minor entered the country through Dajabon after presenting symptoms for two days in Port-au-Prince.

The child was admitted to the Padre Fantino Hospital in Monte Cristi presenting watery and whitish diarrhea, vomiting, dry mouth, weak pulse, and drowsiness.

The patient was hydrated and stabilized, and then a stool sample was taken and tested positive for the disease on Sunday.

The 4-year-old boy remains in the hospital for observation, shows stability with good mood and appetite, and has not had a bowel movement for 24 hours.

An epidemiological investigation with close relatives by the Monte Cristi Provincial Health Directorate has determined that the minor lives with his parents, who have not presented any symptoms so far and have been preventively medicated.

In October, the first imported case of cholera was confirmed in the DR in a 32-year-old Haitian woman who had recently returned from Haiti. Given the current outbreak of the disease, a precautionary alert remains in effect in the Dominican Republic.

So far, cholera has claimed 174 lives in Haiti. In nine departments, there are over 9.300 suspected cases, some 800 confirmed cases, and over 8.100 hospitalized.