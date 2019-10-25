Haiti: Opposition's Ultimate Political Battle Starts On Sunday

The Popular and Democratic Sector rejected "without contemplations" the dialogue proposed by the U.S. Embassy to resolve the political crisis.

Haiti's opposition parties and organizations announced that they will begin on Sunday really intense demonstrations which will last for 7 consecutive days until President Jovenel Moise resigns.

"There will be a real political battle. What you have seen so far will mean nothing. The children's game is over. The whole country will rise. All institutions will be closed. All roads will be cut... We will not give up," Andre Michel, the Popular and Democratic Sector (SDP) spokesperson warned.

Since September 16, Haiti is going through an almost total paralysis of activities as a result of a wave of popular protests that reject the economic policies proposed by the government.

Despite the timid resumption of activities in the capital city of Port-au-Prince and in other small cities, Haitian students have not been able to attend classes practically for six weeks.

Andre Michel also mentioned that the Haitian opposition will announce next week the name of a Appeal Court judge as a replacement for President Moise.

Regarding the country's endless problems, Senator Youri Latortue said that the Haitian crisis has two dimensions, one "cyclic" and another "structural."

"The solution to the cyclical crisis is the exit of Jovenel Moise. The President does not realize that he is currently the problem. No sector is working with him."​​​​​​​

@UN pourquoi vous ne faites pas un coup d'oeil sur les droits des manifestants violés en #Haïti? Ce ne sont pas des humains tout comme les chiliens ? Vous n'avez aucun intérêts de vous intéresser à cette nation ? #Justicepourtous! pic.twitter.com/SCGnZe9qR0 — Krystofía Elien (@KrystofiaElien) October 25, 2019

"United Nations: why don't you take a look at violations of human rights in Haiti? Are they not human like the Chileans? Not interested in being interested in this nation? Justice for all!"

The U.S. Embassy in Haiti on Friday called on all political, economic and social actors to dialogue to find a solution to the country's crisis. This proposal, however, was firmly rejected by Michel.

"As spokesperson of the SDP, which signed the Consensus Alternative for the Refoundation of Haiti, I reject without contemplations the unconditional dialogue proposed by the U.S. Embassy to resolve the Haitian political crisis," he posted on social networks.

The opposition leader and human rights lawyer also indicated that the Haitian people's will and sovereignty must always be respected.

"The U.S. embassy and the rest of the international community must not continue to support a head of state who is rejected by the population."​​​​​​​