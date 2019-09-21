At Least One Dead, Many Wounded As Protests Continue In Haiti

At least one person died and several were injured this Friday during violent protests in the Haitian capital where the local police used tear gas, as well as rubber bullets that turned lethal in order to suppress marchers' and prevent them from reaching the National Palace.

Chanting anti-government slogans, marchers blame the government for a fuel shortage and the end fuel subsidies, which would result in a rising diesel prices. The gas crisis has shut down schools, public institutions and businesses across the Caribbean nation already wracked by systemic corruption.

EFE journalists report that they witnessed the death of a man and another receive wounds by state authorities. Since protests began last Monday, at least three people have been killed and 69 injured. Another 77 have been arrested.

Several opposition leaders, including Senator Youri Latortue, Moise Jean Charles of the Pitit Dessalines party and Shiller Louidor of Familia Lavalás, participated in the demonstratios against the fuel shortage that began in mid-August.

Protests have been repeated daily in Port-au-Prince and other Haitian cities since last Monday demanding the arrival of 500,000 barrels of fuel to the country promised by the government.

The recent protests also reflect Haitians' anger at President Jovenel Moise who refuses to step down, and a Congress that will not start impeachment proceedings against the head of state who allegedly conducted a major "embezzlement scheme" where he siphoned off Venezuelan aid money to intended for road repairs across the country, according to a June report by a high court.

While Moise promised food on the table of all Haitians, the majority of the public find it hard to feed themselves as unemployment maintains at 20 percent and prices of basic consumer goods also rise.