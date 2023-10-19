Haiti: Member of High Transitional Council Kidnapped

According to official data, the gangs currently control three quarters of Port-au-Prince and their influence has begun to extend to other areas such as the West department and Artibonite, the latter considered the country's main granary.

On Wednesday, armed individuals kidnapped in the center of this capital the chief of staff of the High Council of Transition, Antony Virginy St Pierre.

According to preliminary information, the perpetrators were on board a vehicle marked as a National Police vehicle.

The incident, which occurred in the Turgeau area, takes place in the midst of the wave of violence suffered by the Caribbean country at the hands of gangs that this year killed more than 2,500 people and kidnapped close to a thousand, according to United Nations reports.

Des individus lourdement armés ont kidnappé, ce mercredi après-midi, le Secrétaire général du Haut Conseil de la Transition (HCT), Antony Virginy St Pierre.



Selon des informations le rapt a eu lieu à Debussy, une banlieue de Port-au-Prince, non loin de Pacot pic.twitter.com/LHW4pBf1hS — GABINFO, (@GABINFO3) October 18, 2023

The tweet reads, "Heavily armed individuals kidnapped Antony Virginy St Pierre, Secretary General of the Haut Conseil de la Transition (HCT), this Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, the kidnapping took place in Debussy, a suburb of Port-au-Prince, not far from Pacot."

The High Transitional Council was born as part of the governmental agreement at the end of last year.

The structure is composed of the businessman Laurent Saint Cyr, who represents the economic sector, while the president of the Protestant Federation Calixte Fleuridor and the constitutionalist Mirlande Manigat are the spokespersons of the civil society and the political parties, respectively.

Among its main objectives is the promotion of inclusive dialogue, the transformation of justice and the economy, working closely with the authorities to restore the credibility and integrity of the vote.

Likewise, to participate in the selection of the members of the Provisional Electoral Council and to organize interim evaluations with recommendations for the development of the electoral process.