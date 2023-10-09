Haiti: Organization Calls for Roadmap for Multinational Mission

According to official reports, the United Nations Security Council approved the deployment of a multinational mission to support the Police in the face of the escalation of violence and insecurity suffered by Haitians.

Last Friday, the organization Nou pap konplis ("We will not be accomplices") encouraged the Haitian government to draw up a roadmap for the newly approved multinational security mission that "avoids the mistakes of previous initiatives."

According to the platform, citizens do not expect to relive the wounds of the past inflicted by the United Nations Mission for Stability, which introduced cholera into the country, with a death toll of more than 10,000, in addition to accusations of sexual abuse.

“Haitians have very bad memories of the last international force deployed in their territory,” it stated.

Official reports, this week, indicate that the United Nations Security Council approved the deployment of a multinational mission to support the Police in the face of the escalation of violence and insecurity suffered by Haitians.

#HAITI: Nou pap konplis ("We will not be accomplices") has encouraged the government to draw up a roadmap for the recently approved multinational security mission that will avoid the errors of previous initiatives. pic.twitter.com/b9YEpjhYQA — CaribbeanNewsNetwork (@caribbeannewsuk) October 6, 2023

The force, which will be led by Kenya, must help the Police confront the gangs, which currently control more than 80 percent of the capital and other departments such as Artibonite. It will also facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid even in areas that are difficult to access due to gang action.

According to official reports, the mission will be financed by contributions from regional organizations and Member States, whom the UN urged to contribute personnel, equipment and other logistical and financial resources, as well as prevent weapons smuggling into the country to keep them from reaching gangs.

Furthermore, despite the criticism sparked by Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s call for troops, the opposition has been cautious in denying its need after the UN approval, although it has warned that the new mission must be committed to respecting human rights.