Guyana and DR Strengthen Ties with Chamber of Commerce

Guyana and the Dominican Republic now have closer ties in the commercial field, thanks to the opening of a Chamber of Commerce of the Spanish-speaking country that will allow better channeling of business between both sides.

According to the Inews Guyana website, this entity will facilitate the expansion of products and services between the two nations, and the authorities consider it a significant step in building bridges at the business and official levels.

He added that this is a Dominican Republic plan aimed at ensuring a solid line of communication with Guyana, while interest in investment opportunities and cooperation projects in this territory is growing.

The Dominican Chamber of Commerce was inaugurated in Georgetown in the context of the Energy Conference, which opened in this capital on Monday and will close tomorrow after intense days of discussions on the development and prospects of the hydrocarbon sector in Guyana and other Caribbean nations.

In addition, the two countries now enjoy better connectivity after the opening last Sunday of an air route covered by the Dominican SKYhigh company, which directly links their capitals with three flights a week.

The routes between Las Americas and Cheddi Jagan international airports will be on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays in an Embraer 190 aircraft with 97 seats, nine of them business class and 88 economy.

Representatives of the two territories emphasized that this connection will benefit passenger transportation for both tourism and business purposes.

As part of its economic deployment, Guyana is looking for more airlines to add this destination to their itineraries and direct flights, in order to expand travel options to and from other Latin American nations.

In this regard, the government plans to train tour guides, customs and immigration personnel in Spanish to ensure excellent service, better communication and a good experience on its soil for Spanish-speaking visitors.