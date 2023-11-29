Guyana: Caribbean Citizens Discuss Economic Priorities

This two-day meeting brings together the Caricom board of directors and representatives of its member states to discuss the progress, challenges and prospects for trade relations within the area and with other countries.

On Tuesday, the members of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) discussed in Guyana their priorities to move towards the consolidation of the long-awaited Single Market and Economy (MUEC), an integrative and cooperative progress-oriented initiative.

The discussions are part of the 57th meeting of the bloc's Council for Trade and Economic Development, and among the items on the agenda is to accelerate the implementation of the free flow of people in the region.

This two-day meeting brings together the Caricom board of directors and representatives of its member states to discuss the progress, challenges and prospects for trade relations within the area and with other countries.

On Monday, during the opening ceremony, the Minister of Economic Affairs of Suriname and President of the meeting, Rishma N. Kuldipsingh, called for reaching the necessary consensus to ensure that by March 2024, Caribbean citizens will be able to enjoy free transit in the area, as it is considered an essential step within the MUEC.

She also called for an in-depth discussion of the proposals on the harmonization of laws and practices in the trade environment, a review of the negotiation process for a pact between Caricom and Colombia, as well as a review of the preparations for the 13th ministerial meeting of the World Trade Organization.

In addition, the Secretary General of the bloc, Carla Barnett, expressed confidence that the meeting will provide political impetus to articulate regulations related to the performance of the business sector, macroeconomic coordination and policies in the industrial and agricultural spheres.

According to official data, the Council is the entity in charge of promoting the development and operation of the MUEC, in addition to determining measures to promote the production, quality control and marketing of Caribbean goods and services in accordance with international standards.

Among its many responsibilities, it also coordinates policies aimed at ensuring sustainability in the area's progress, the use of natural and energy resources, and the preservation of the environment.