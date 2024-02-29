Gustavo Petro Suspends Arms Purchase From Israel

He also said about the words of Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, "Outrageous is killing children with bombs. I am unworthy against genocide"

On Thursday, Colombian President Gustavo Petro suspended the purchase of arms from Israel following the bombing of civilians waiting for food in the Gaza Strip.

In his X account, the president affirmed, "The world must block [Benjamin] Netanyahu. Colombia suspends all arms purchases from Israel".

Additionally, the president described the incident as genocide and compared it to the Holocaust.

Petro has harshly criticized Israel on many occasions as an example of this was the support shown for Algeria’s proposal for a ceasefire.

"The democratic project is in danger."



Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Colombian President Gustavo Petro asserts that the genocide case against Israel at the ICJ is the ultimate test for the legitimacy of international law ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/sfwIDKJWM8 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 21, 2024

On the petition to the International Criminal Court declared, "The Republic of Colombia will contribute to the denunciation of the Republic of Algeria brought before the International Criminal Court for war crimes against Benjamin Netanyahu in the face of the massacre of children and civilians of the Palestinian people that he has produced".

He also said about the words of Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, "Outrageous is killing children with bombs. I am unworthy against genocide"

Israel is one of the main arms exporters in the world, generating approximately 3.5 billion dollars annually, for the sale of military equipment.