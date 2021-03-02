COVAX To Send 26 Million Vaccines To Latin America

At least 18 Latin American nations are already among the beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccines negotiated through this multilateral mechanism.

The COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility (COVAX) on Tuesday confirmed that Latin American countries will receive up to 26 million vaccines between March and May.

The countries that will receive the highest number of vaccines will be Brazil (9.1 million) and Mexico (5.5 million).

In Central America, the multilateral facility will benefit Costa Rica (218,000), El Salvador (225,000), Guatemala (724,000), Honduras (424,000), Nicaragua (432,000), and Panama (184,000).

Argentina, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Bolivia, Paraguay, and Uruguay will also get vaccines which are mainly from the British AstraZeneca laboratory.

Over the next months, COVAX has a goal of distributing at least 2 billion doses, 1.3 billion of which will be destined to developing countries.

So far, 190 countries are part of the mechanism that will allocate vaccines free of charge to the world's poorest economies.

Ghana became the first country in the world to receive vaccines negotiated under COVAX. On Tuesday, vaccines will be sent to Cambodia, Angola, Nigeria, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.