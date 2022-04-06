Guinea: Former PM Accused and Arrested for Alleged Corruption

On Wednesday, Guinea's authorities have arrested the former Prime Minister for alleged corruption and some other illegal activities.

Former Prime Minister Ibrahima Kassory Fofana, an ally of defeated President Alpha Condé, has been arrested by Guinea's military junta authorities under accusations of money laundering, corruption, and embezzlement of public funds.

Former Ministers close to Condé, such as Mohamed Diané, Zakaria Koulibaly, and Oyé Guilavogui, alongside Fofana, were interrogated at the Directorate of Judicial Investigations and then transferred to the Court for the Repression of Economic and Financial Crimes.

The prosecution is scheduled for April 11 in one of the courtrooms, it is expected to be a rapid and punitive procedure has been established. Security forces have assured the perimeter in light of the mobilization of supporters of the defendants.

The demonstrators have burned tires on the road in support of Fofana, who has recently become the leader of Condé's Guinea People's Assembly party, a party defeated by a military coup in September 2021. Last March, the political force announced that it would participate in the national consultation process to try to broker a way out of the political crisis, a move pushed by junta leader and transitional president Mamady Doumbouya.

#kibaro L’ancien PM Ibrahima Kassory Fofana et les ministres Dr Mohamed Diané, Zakaria Koulibaly et Oyé Guilavogui ont été inculpés pour des faits de détournement de deniers publics,… CRIEF ce mercredi et placés sous mandat de dépôt à la maison centrale de Coronthie. pic.twitter.com/QbKmgt95Ao — Horizon FM 103.4 (@HorizonFm10340) April 6, 2022

The rebellion emerged after months of a political crisis in the country due to Condé's decision to modify the Constitution to run for a third term and his victory in the 2020 presidential elections, in which at the time, the rest of the candidates denounced fraud, among them the opposition leader, Cellou Dalein Diallo.