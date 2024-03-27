Guillermo Lasso Refuses to Answer Questions About Corruption

According to the facts presented by the Ecuadorian Attorney General’s Office (FGE), the Metastasis case seeks to prove the existence of a criminal network that served the interests of Leandro Norero.

The former president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, declared in the framework of the investigation of the most important corruption case investigated by the prosecution, the Metastasis case.

Lasso presented his version of events online at the request of Washington Andrade, lawyer of one of the convicted in the investigations of the case, who had been a member of the Commission for Penitentiary Dialogue and Pacification.

According to the lawyer, Lasso, gave a brief account where he claimed to have authorized the creation of the Commission to work in prisons and that it would have high-level professionals, however, the former president refused to answer more questions.

According to the facts presented by the Ecuadorian Attorney General’s Office (FGE), the Metastasis case seeks to prove the existence of a criminal network that served the interests of Leandro Norero, a drug trafficker who had died.

��GUIlLERMO LASSO|| luego de dar un escueto relato en el que reconoció haber firmado el decreto 294 para la conformación de la Comisión de Pacificación de las cárceles con profesionales de alto perfil, se NEGÓ a responder preguntas de esta defensa técnica, acogiéndose… https://t.co/NWSmezgvd0 pic.twitter.com/W4fwjzmq9j — Washington Andrade Escobar (@Drwandradee) March 26, 2024 GUIlLERMO LASSO || after giving a brief account in which he acknowledged having signed decree 294 for the formation of the Prison Pacification Commission with high-profile professionals, REFUSED to answer questions from this technical defense, partially taking advantage of the right to silence, in a clear obstruction to justice.

According to the results obtained by the efforts of the Ecuadorian prosecutor’s office and police, the criminal network was at all social levels and involved judges, politicians, businessmen and important figures of the country.

One of the ways to offer fiscal impunity as well as amenities and privileges to Norero was the Dialogue Commission.

According to the prosecutor who directs the case, Diana Salazar, "The Metastasis case is a clear x-ray of how drug trafficking has taken over state institutions".