News > Guatemala

Guatemalans Back in the Streets Urging President’s Resignation

    On Thursday rallies were reported in 22 departments of the country although local media outlets highlight that Friday's demonstrations were slightly minor compared to the day before. | Photo: Twitter/@romangressier

Published 30 July 2021
The protests were summoned via social media by Indigenous leaders and organizations, who reject, among other demands, last year's budget cut in sectors such as education, health, and justice. 

Guatemalans returned to the streets on Friday to demand the resignation of president  Alejandro Giammattei and other members of its cabinet over corruption and their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The demonstrators also demand the resignation of the head of the Public Ministry (MP), attorney general Consuelo Porras, as a group of Guatemalans considers that Porra's decision to destitute Juan Francisco Sandoval as head of the Special Prosecutor against Impunity of the Public Ministry will increase corruption.

On Thursday rallies were reported in 22 departments of the country although local media outlets highlight that Friday's demonstrations were slightly minor compared to the day before.

The protests were summoned via social media by Indigenous leaders and organizations, who reject, among other demands, the last year's budget cut in sectors such as education, health, and justice.

Reuters, Nodal
by teleSUR/esf-les
