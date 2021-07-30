Guatemalans Back in the Streets Urging President’s Resignation

The protests were summoned via social media by Indigenous leaders and organizations, who reject, among other demands, last year's budget cut in sectors such as education, health, and justice.

Guatemalans returned to the streets on Friday to demand the resignation of president Alejandro Giammattei and other members of its cabinet over corruption and their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The demonstrators also demand the resignation of the head of the Public Ministry (MP), attorney general Consuelo Porras, as a group of Guatemalans considers that Porra's decision to destitute Juan Francisco Sandoval as head of the Special Prosecutor against Impunity of the Public Ministry will increase corruption.

The Ancestral Authorities of the Maya Poqomam People have arrived in the capital. Indigenous authorities, student leaders, feminist collectives and human rights groups call for constitutional overhaul and creation of a plurinational state. #ParoNacional29J @ElFaroEnglish pic.twitter.com/Q2w24DMBnv — Roman Gressier (@romangressier) July 29, 2021

On Thursday rallies were reported in 22 departments of the country although local media outlets highlight that Friday's demonstrations were slightly minor compared to the day before.

