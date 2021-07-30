Guatemalans Back in the Streets Urging President’s Resignation

The demonstrators also demand the resignation of the head of the Public Ministry (MP), attorney general Consuelo Porras, as a group of Guatemalans considers that Porra's decision to destitute Juan Francisco Sandoval as head of the Special Prosecutor against Impunity of the Public Ministry will increase corruption.
The Ancestral Authorities of the Maya Poqomam People have arrived in the capital. Indigenous authorities, student leaders, feminist collectives and human rights groups call for constitutional overhaul and creation of a plurinational state. #ParoNacional29J@ElFaroEnglishpic.twitter.com/Q2w24DMBnv