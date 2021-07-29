Guatemalans Demand the Resignation of President Giammattei

The popular indignation increased when the chief of the Special Inspection Against Impunity, who was inquiring about corruption in the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines, was dismissed.

Social leaders, Indigenous peoples, farmers, workers, and students will take to the streets on Thursday to demand the resignation of Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei and Attorney General Consuelo Porras.

In Guatemala City, citizens will gather at the University of San Carlos to march to Congress, the Presidential House, and Constitution Square. In all departments of the country, citizens have also called for road blockades, marches, rallies, and other protest activities.

"We are living a crisis provoked by President Giammattei, Consuelo Porras, and the government. Therefore, with all our strength, we join the strike and call everyone to protest from all possible spaces," Sara, a young artist, tweeted.

"The rural and urban population is ready to massively repudiate a system of government that is at the service of corruption and impunity. They want to express to the authorities their indignation at the existence of a Failed State," Rolanda Garcia, teleSUR correspondent, reported.

Just watched The Art of Political Murder on HBO about the 1998 killing of the human rights defender Bishop Gerardi in Guatemala, based on @PacoGoldman's superb book. So relevant today as Guatemala continues to struggle against corruption, impunity & the legacy of US intervention pic.twitter.com/CwP6XzKApS — Duncan Tucker (@DuncanTucker) July 29, 2021

On July 24, social leaders and representatives of the Mayan, Garifuna, and Xinca peoples decided to strike if Attorney General Porras, who is popularly known as 'the corrupt one', did not resign within two days.

Previously, Porras dismissed the chief of the Special Inspection Against Impunity (FECI) Juan Sandoval who was inquiring about corruption processes in the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines and medical supplies. He left the country for fear of suffering attacks or penal actions against him.

Among the organizations joining the national strike are the student associations of San Carlos and Rafael Landivar universities, medical unions, and bar associations. Thursday's protests come eight months after the massive demonstrations in rejection of the approval of the 2021 budget, which made substantial cuts in funding for education, health, and justice services.