Guatemalan Carriers Protest Against Indemnity Insurance Paying

On Monday, Guatemalan carriers blocked several roads nationwide to demand that President Alejandro Giammattei eliminate their obligation to pay liability insurance to third parties and occupants in traffic accidents cases.

The State alleged that the approval of the transporters' insurance payment is due to the constant increase of traffic accidents, which have left at least 167 dead over the last five months in this Central American country.

Protesters, however, argued that their sector is only responsible for one percent of the accident rate nationwide and that the payment of such insurance significantly affects their income.

"On multiple occasions, we have asked the Giammattei administration for spaces to discuss this issue in a public way, but it has remained indifferent about it. Therefore, we had to resort to protest and strike," transporter Marlon Prera pointed out.

The Guatemalan General Directorate of Road Protection (PROVIA) confirmed that at least 20 road sections throughout the territory are blocked in both directions, including the crossings to Mexico, Honduras, and El Salvador. "We will only re-establish the road sections and reactivate our service once we reach an agreement with the government and it publishes its decision," Prera highlighted. The Interior Ministry spokesperson Pablo Castillo announced that the National Civil Police will monitor the protests constantly and activate their protocols if the blockades persist. "The citizen’s right to movement freedom cannot be violated under any concept," he stated.