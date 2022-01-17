Bus Crash Kills 5 People In Guatemala

According to the preliminary investigations, speeding caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, from which he escaped minutes after the crash.

On Sunday, Guatemala's Volunteer Fire Brigade (VFB) reported that bus operating in rural areas fell to a 50-meter ravine in the Sumpango municipality in the Sacatepequez department, an accident that left five people dead and another 20 citizens injured.

Speeding caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which he collided with a public lighting post before dropping it in the ravine. Due to the crash’s impact, many passengers were ejected from the bus and suffered first and second-degree fractures.

Those who were not ejected were crushed to death by the weight of the bodywork. The VFB spokesperson Mario Upun assured that his institution and the Police currently work together to apprehend the driver, who escaped minutes after the crash.

According to the Guatemalan Traffic Safety Observatory, between five and six people die every day in the national territory due to road accidents, and 70 percent of such accidents occur due to speeding.

On Saturday, one person died, and 20 citizens were injured in another car accident in the Huehuetenango department, where a cargo car overturned nearby the border with Mexico. Authorities have not offered any more official information about this accident, but witnesses pointed out that the car driver lost control of the vehicle due to speeding. Local farmers prevented authorities from entering the accident area. Although they managed to rescue over 12 people injured, this crash's death toll may increase in the coming days since authorities do not rule out that the accident's impact projected victims to nearby places.