Guatemala: Pacaya Volcano Continues With Strong Eruptions

Friday explosions have increased the height and extent of the ash cloud and lava streams.

Guatemala's National Institute for Seismology, Vulcanology, Meteorology, and Hydrology (Insivumeh) on Saturday reported that the Pacaya volcano continues with strong explosions, a thick ash column, and two lava streams.

The report issued by Insivumeh reads that the volcano had several strong and moderate eruptions during Saturday early morning.

The ash column rises over 1,000 meters above the volcano's 2,752 meters high crater, so there has been ash presence up to 5 km above sea level. The Dirección General de Aeronáutica Civil was informed and requested to take precautions regarding air traffic in the area.

Pacaya southern region has two lava streams with lengths between 300 and 500 meters so far.

BREAKING – Guatemala: The Pacaya volcano has increased its activity in the last hours. The eruptive column reaches 5.5 km and lava flows up to 1 km.



Pacaya volcano is one of the 32 volcanoes located in the Central American country and is located about 50 kilometers southwest of Guatemala City.

Since the beginning of the year, the volcano has kept intermittent activity, which has caused ashfall and ballistic particles to fall in San Francisco and El Rodero towns, among others.

Besides Pacaya, two other volcanoes, Fuego (central region) and Santiaguito (Pacific coast) are erupting in Guatemala.