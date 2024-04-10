Guatemala Goes Into State of Calamity Due to Forest Fires

The state of Calamity will be in force for 30 days in the departments (provinces).

On Wednesday, Guatemala went into a state of calamity for 30 days, due to the wave of forest fires that hit the Latin American country.

The measure was taken in the wake of the last massive fire at the Sustainable Management Authority of Lake Amatitlán (AMSA) landfill 22 kilometers from Guatemala City, which generated large flames and powerful smoke columns.

The state of Calamity will be in force for 30 days in the departments (provinces) of Escuintla, Guatemala and Petén, where the highest number of fires has occurred.

Due to the emergency, Guatemala has suspended classes in schools in the metropolitan area of the country since last Monday.

#AHORA La Cámara Guatemalteca de la Construcción emite un comunicado por la crisis desencadenada por el incendio del vertedero gestionado por AMSA. Vía @JCChanta_EU pic.twitter.com/A1hifY3WHx — Emisoras Unidas (@EmisorasUnidas) April 10, 2024 The text reads, The Guatemalan Chamber of Construction issues a statement on the crisis triggered by the fire in the landfill managed by AMSA.

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo de León said: "The current situation is not accidental, according to official information 80 percent of the fires have been caused, as for example in the volcanoes of Agua, Tajumulco, the garbage dump of Amatitlán and others in Huehuetenango".

"We reject these acts that endanger the lives of Guatemalans because high pollution causes severe damage to people’s health," said the president.

According to the Ministry of Health of Guatemala, more than 200 people had to receive medical attention for respiratory problems caused by exposure to gases caused by the fire in the landfill.