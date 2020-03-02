Greek Military Shoots Dead Migrant Attempting to Enter Country

Earlier in the day, Greek police fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and water cannons against illegal migrants who have been waiting at the Pazarkule border gate to cross into Europe, an eyewitness said.

Turkish state media on Monday claimed that one illegal migrant died when he was hit by a gunshot fired by Greek security forces in Turkey's border gate with Greece.

According to the TRT broadcaster, Ahmed Abu Emad was killed when he was attempting to sneak into Greece from the Ipsala border gate in Turkey's northwestern province of Edirne.

Emad was shot in the back, TRT said, without revealing further details.

Earlier in the day, Greek police fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and water cannons against illegal migrants who have been waiting at the Pazarkule border gate to cross into Europe, an eyewitness said.

Thousands of refugees were stuck at the borderline on the Turkish side as Greek authorities are determined not to allow them into the country.

Last week, Turkey decided to open its border gates for illegal migrants after at least 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in an airstrike in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, the last rebel-held stronghold.

Since then, over 100,000 illegal migrants have managed to cross to Greece from Edirne, according to Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.