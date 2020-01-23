Greece: Katerina Sakellaropoulou First Female President

The former top judge rises as a symbol of a united nation with the support ofthe ruling conservative of three of the most important political parties: New Democracy party, leftist SYRIZA and the center-left Kinima Allagis (Movement for Change).

The Greek parliament elected top judge Katerina Sakellaropoulou the13th president of the Hellenic Republic, the country's first female head of state and the first presidential candidate supported by three parliamentary parties.

The former top judge, the only person proposed for the position, won with the votes of 261 members of parliament in a 300-member assembly. The session was attended by 294 representatives, parliament President Constantine Tassoulas announced, also stated that Sakellaropoulou's honored “both justice and the modern Greek woman.”

"I am fully aware of the weight I shoulder and the duty I assume. I assure the parliament and all Greeks, men and women, that I will fulfill my constitutional role with all my strength," the former top judge said when Tassoulas formally informed her about the election.



Since the news broke into the national and international scenarios, she received the full support of the ruling conservative New Democracy party, leftist SYRIZA and the center-left Kinima Allagis (Movement for Change). They all agreed that Sakellaropoulou embodied the nation's unity.

"This is a great day for the Hellenic Republic ... The result demonstrates that in significant issues we can reach consensus. Greece is entering a new era," the Greek premier commented after the end of the voting procedure, according to a press statement released by his office.

Next March 13th, Katerina Sakellaropoulou will be sworn in before the assembly and assume her duties, according to a press release issued by Tassoulas's office.