Greece to Elect a New Parliamentary Majority and Prime Minister

Current Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras could be replaced by Kyriakos Mitsotakis, a right-wing politician who is starting to gain popularity inside Greece.

The Greek people are scheduled to go to the polls on Sunday, apparently, to change the government and give their vote to the conservatives, not so much by conviction, but as a way to punish Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras​​​​​​.

"I voted for Syriza. Tsipras cheated us into believing that he would end [austerity measures]... He has not done anything," Spyros Grammenos stated, a citizen who recalled that the 2015 referendum rejected policies proposed by European Union (EU), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the European Central Bank (ECB) to 'rescue' the Greek economy.

The New Democracy Party leader, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is the one who could benefit from the popular discontent, as his popularity continues to grow.

"Starting Monday, we will walk together, with our sleeves rolled up, towards a better Greece," Mitsotakis, who has an eight point advantage over Tsipras, said on Saturday, according to all polls.

​​​​​​The New Democracy leader has promised to lower taxes and social security contributions, maintain aid to the needy, attract foreign private investments and create a 'rampant' economy.

Asked if politicians have disappointed the Greeks, Kostas Papadopoulos told Reuters "very much, very much." This pensioner confesed that he will not vote on July 7, as “just the names will change, nothing else. The shop will remain the same."

The sensation of disillusionment with Greek politics and democracy would seem to be widespread among the population.

"I hope that the next day the lies will stop. They (politicians) have told so many lies to the Greek people that they have to stop and make a new beginning," Konstantinos Asimakopoulos, a lawyer, said.

"We're not hoping for a miracle but we'd like to see something a little bit better, but miracles, no of course not. We don't believe in miracles," Katerina Papalabrou, a former policewoman held.