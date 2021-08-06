Another Canadian Village Devastated by Wildfires

According to the British Columbia Wildfire service the White Rock Lake wildfire is an estimated 450 square kilometers in size and it is currently classified as out of control.

The village of Monte Lake in British Columbia, Canada, is devastated by wildfires, the authorities reported on Friday as the blaze has damaged a considerable portion of the country´s flora due to climate change.

The authorities have not been able to carry out a full damage assessment since the flames are still advancing but the touristic town hosts a seasonal population of about 3000 people.

#BCWildfire Service continues to respond to the White Rock Lake wildfire (K61884) located ~34 km NW of #VernonBC. Heavy smoke is impacting #BCHwy97, N of Monte Lake to E of Falkland. Due to the immediate danger to public and responder safety... pic.twitter.com/rYT4phWlAY — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 5, 2021

According to the British Columbia Wildfire Service, the White Rock Lake wildfire is an estimated 450 square kilometers in size and it is currently classified as out of control.

"With the extreme fire danger and behavior we are now facing, despite all efforts, decisions may need to be made to move crews out of harm's way," the British Columbia Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said.