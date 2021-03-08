    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Brazil

Governors Sign Pact To Face COVID-19 Pandemic Despite Bolsonaro

  • The governors see to apply a national lockdown to reduce the COVID-19 infection rate.

    The governors see to apply a national lockdown to reduce the COVID-19 infection rate. | Photo: Twitter/@TrevorWhitehead

Published 8 March 2021 (3 hours 17 minutes ago)
Opinion

The pact will allow them to make joint measures and "apply a national restriction to stop the coronavirus," the coordinator of the National Forum of Governors and governor of Piauí Wellington Dias told local media outlets.

Brazil's governors signed the "Pact for Life" Monday, as 22 of 27 governors decide to confront Bolsonaro over his mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil.

RELATED:

Brazil Is the New World Epicenter of the Coronavirus 

The governors reported that they met with Health  Minister Eduardo Pazuello and explained that the pact needs Congress and the Federal Government's support.

"Governor of Piauí and president of the Governors Forum @wdiaspi demands agility from the government to release vaccines and measures to curb the spread of the virus. "We want national measures; we are on the verge of a national collapse in the hospital network."

The pact will allow them to take joint measures and "apply a national restriction to stop the coronavirus," the coordinator of the National Forum of Governors and governor of Piauí Wellington Dias told local media outlets.

However, Brazilian President Jair  Bolsonaro responded that he would not support further lockdowns as he considers that some people are "exaggerating the situation." It is estimated that on average, for the last 47 days, at least 1000 people die of COVID-19 each day in Brazil.

Tags

COVID-19 pandemic Brazil Sanitary crisis

People

Jair Bolsonaro

by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.