Governors Sign Pact To Face COVID-19 Pandemic Despite Bolsonaro

The pact will allow them to make joint measures and "apply a national restriction to stop the coronavirus," the coordinator of the National Forum of Governors and governor of Piauí Wellington Dias told local media outlets.

Brazil's governors signed the "Pact for Life" Monday, as 22 of 27 governors decide to confront Bolsonaro over his mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil.

The governors reported that they met with Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello and explained that the pact needs Congress and the Federal Government's support.

Governador do Piauí e presidente do Fórum de governadores @wdiaspi cobra agilidade do governo para liberar vacinas e medidas para frear a disseminação do vírus. “Queremos medidas nacionais, estamos em vias de um colapso nacional na rede hospitalar”.https://t.co/0279YKAeUq — PT Brasil (@ptbrasil) March 2, 2021

"Governor of Piauí and president of the Governors Forum @wdiaspi demands agility from the government to release vaccines and measures to curb the spread of the virus. "We want national measures; we are on the verge of a national collapse in the hospital network."

The pact will allow them to take joint measures and "apply a national restriction to stop the coronavirus," the coordinator of the National Forum of Governors and governor of Piauí Wellington Dias told local media outlets.

However, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro responded that he would not support further lockdowns as he considers that some people are "exaggerating the situation." It is estimated that on average, for the last 47 days, at least 1000 people die of COVID-19 each day in Brazil.