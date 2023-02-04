Germany Declares No Russian Involvement in Nord Stream Attack

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service labeled the explosions as terrorist attacks and on September 30 unveiled the possession of evidence pointing to the involvement of certain Western countries.

German Attorney General Peter Frank stated that there is no evidence of alleged Russian involvement in the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipeline explosions, adding that Sweden and Denmark are also conducting their own investigations.

"At the moment there is no evidence, the investigation is still ongoing," Frank told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper when asked about speculation by some politicians about alleged Russian involvement in the attacks.

According to the prosecutor, water and soil samples as well as pipe debris were taken at the blast sites, which are located in the exclusive economic zones of Denmark and Sweden.

Sergei Lavrov accuses U.S. of Nord Stream pipeline attack https://t.co/OdC5CHyNmo — Newsweek (@Newsweek) February 2, 2023

He assured that the scene was carefully documented and everything is now being evaluated from a forensic point of view.

"Sweden and Denmark are conducting their own investigations, but we are in contact," the attorney general added.

On September 26, Nord Stream 2 AG, operator of the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline, reported a gas leak of unknown causes in one of the two pipelines of the infrastructure near the Danish island of Bornholm.

It later transpired that the two lines of the parallel Nord Stream 1 pipeline had also been damaged.

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod announced that his country would not allow Russia to participate in the investigation.

On December 15, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia still does not know anything about the conclusions of the investigation into the Nord Stream attacks.